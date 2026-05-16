Occupiers have launched attack drones: air raid alerts have been issued in number of regions

On the evening of Saturday, May 16, Russian forces launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movement of enemy drones

Enemy UAVs in the north and south of the Cherkasy region are heading north, according to a report at 5:12 p.m.

Enemy UAVs south of Kryvyi Rih heading west, - reported at 5:28 p.m.

A group of enemy UAVs was heading toward Kyiv from the north, according to a report at 6:08 p.m.

An UAV was spotted heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the east, according to a report at 6:19 p.m.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted in the northern Sumy region heading toward the Chernihiv region, according to a report at 6:25 p.m.

UAVs in northern Kirovohrad region and southern and northern Cherkasy region —heading north—were reported at 7:01 p.m.

A UAV threat in the Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions was reported at 7:03 p.m.

See more: Russians damage shelter over Skovoroda Museum in Kharkiv region with drone. PHOTO