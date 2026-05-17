Enemy carried out 23 attacks in Pokrovsk direction; in total, there were 195 engagements across front, - General Staff

In total, 195 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the start of the day. The Pokrovsk sector remains the most active.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front line as of 10 pm on 16 May, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 51 air strikes, dropping 182 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,768 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,226 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 16 combat engagements took place; the enemy carried out five air strikes, used ten guided bombs, and carried out 80 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, four of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched five assaults on our units’ positions in the areas around the settlements of Vovchansk, Radkivka, Hraniv, Izbytske, and Starytsia. One skirmish is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas around the settlements of Novoosynove and Podoly.

Read more: Command posts and other enemy targets were hit. Details of attack on Ryazan Oil Refinery have been confirmed, – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Stepove, Novyi Mir, Stavy, Drobysheve, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Zakytne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

Defence forces successfully repelled 11 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector, near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Kucheryv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Novomykolaivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Boikivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 46 occupiers were killed and 14 wounded in this sector today; 11 enemy vehicles and 8 units of special equipment, one electronic warfare station and one infantry shelter were destroyed; three vehicles, three artillery pieces and five drone control stations were damaged. 250 drones of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

Read more: 61 combat engagements were recorded on front line, 17 of which were in Pokrovsk direction, – General Staff

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations today in the Oleksandrivka and Orikhiv sectors.

Fighting in the South

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out seventeen attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersa, Zlahoda, Hirke, Krynychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, and Charivne.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled two assaults in the direction of Antonivka.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation.