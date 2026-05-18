Information about "investigations" into First Lady Zelenska is Russian fake – NABU and SAPO

Russian and pro-Russian media are spreading a wave of disinformation regarding alleged "investigations" into the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. This information is untrue.

This is stated in a joint statement by NABU and SAPO, Censor.NET reports.

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NABU and SAPO debunk the enemy's fake

"NABU and SAPO draw attention to the spread in Russian and pro-Russian media of another wave of disinformation about alleged ‘investigations’ into the wife of the President of Ukraine. This information is false. NABU and SAPO are not carrying out any procedural actions referred to in these information dumps," the Bureau said in its statement.

NABU noted that such information dumps are part of a systemic disinformation campaign by the aggressor state aimed at discrediting Ukrainian institutions, undermining trust in anti-corruption bodies, destabilizing the socio-political situation, and weakening Ukraine’s unity amid the full-scale war.

SAPO, for its part, added that Russian propaganda has repeatedly tried to use anti-corruption investigations to destabilize Ukraine from within.

The anti-corruption bodies called on citizens and media representatives to "verify information, use official sources, and avoid helping spread manipulations and fakes used by Russia as an element of information warfare against Ukraine."

Earlier on Sunday, May 17, the Russian state propaganda agency RIA Novosti, citing "sources in Russian security structures," wrote that NABU and SAPO were allegedly preparing to arrest Olena Zelenska.

As a reminder:

Earlier, Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not and is not a subject in the pre-trial investigation in the Dynasty construction case.

Read more: HACC imposes preventive measures on four more suspects in Dynasty case