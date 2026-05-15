HACC imposes preventive measures on four more suspects in Dynasty case

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed preventive measures on four more people involved in the criminal proceedings over the laundering of UAH 460 million during the construction of the Dynasty housing cooperative.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Preventive measures imposed

"HACC investigating judges have imposed preventive measures on four more members of an organised group involved in the laundering of criminally obtained property on an especially large scale," the statement reads.

The court imposed:

bail of UAH 10.6 million and UAH 9.9 million, respectively, on the co-founders of the service cooperative;

UAH 20 million in bail on the director of a private company;

UAH 15 million in bail on a minister’s trusted associate.

SAPO did not name the suspects. However, according to the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), the case involves Hennadii Opalchuk, Liliia Lysenko, Serhii Siranchuk, and Maryna Medvedieva.

SAPO noted that all the suspects mentioned are controlled by a former deputy prime minister. This refers to Oleksii Chernyshov.

"We note that preventive measures have already been imposed on the former deputy prime minister and the businessman in this and another criminal proceeding. The issue of applying to the court with other motions is still being decided," SAPO said in the statement.

As a reminder, on 12 May, NABU and SAPO served notices of suspicion on six more people in the case involving the laundering of criminally obtained property on an especially large scale.

These include former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, Timur Mindich, and other individuals.

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

Read more: 44.5 million hryvnias have been raised for Yermak’s bail, – HACC