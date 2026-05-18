New enemy tactic: Russia deploys Lancets in radio silence mode, Beskrestnov (Flash) says

Russian Lancet kamikaze drones have begun operating in complete radio silence mode, making them harder to detect and counter.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on technology issues.

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According to him, the Russians are deliberately using a complete radio silence mode so that Ukraine’s Armed Forces cannot quickly identify the type of drone.

"It is still unclear what type of navigation the Lancet uses in this mode: an inertial system, beacons, or terrain recognition based on imagery," Beskrestnov noted.

Read more: Enemy will feel the pain: new types of FPV drones to soon reach front, says Beskrestnov (Flash)

What is known about Lancets?

The Lancet drone is a Russian loitering munition (kamikaze drone), widely used in the war against Ukraine. It was developed by ZALA (part of the Kalashnikov Group), and belongs to the loitering munition class, meaning drones that:

remain in the air for a long time in standby mode;

find a target;

guide themselves to it and detonate on impact.

Main characteristics (based on generally known data):

Range: approximately 40-70 km (depending on the modification);

Flight time: up to around 40 minutes;

Warhead weight: approximately 3-5 kg (sometimes more in newer versions);

Navigation: inertial and satellite navigation, with an optical camera at the final stage;

Launch: catapult or launcher.

Read more: Russians tried to kill me; "shahed" crashed into house. I’m miraculously alive, – Beskrestnov (Flash) (updated)