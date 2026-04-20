Russians tried to kill me; "shahed" crashed into house. I’m miraculously alive, – Beskrestnov (Flash) (updated). PHOTO

A Shahed drone destroyed the home of Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defence.

Beskrestnov himself reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"Last night, the Russians tried to kill me. A guided 'Shahed' jet drone crashed into the wall of my house. My house is no longer standing. I was grazed, but the main thing is that I am miraculously alive. I was mentally prepared for such a turn of events, and this will not stop me," he wrote.

Read more: Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 19 April, — Air Force

Updated information

Later, an advisor to the Minister of Defense reported that some of the drones had been shot down, but others had still managed to reach the house. He emphasized that this was a targeted strike.

"We already know how it happened. We know that the Russians used four jet 'Shaheds'. It was a special operation aimed at finding me and eliminating me," added Flash.

Financial assistance

Beskrestnov is also asking anyone who is currently able to do so to support him financially.

Bank details:

4441111153136308

5168745675605130

[email protected]

See more: With Starlink blocked, Russia deploys satellite internet terminals at front line – Flash. PHOTOS