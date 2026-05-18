242 combat engagements recorded on frontline over past day: Russia attacks most heavily in three directions – General Staff. MAPS

A total of 242 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline over the past day, May 17, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 112 airstrikes, dropping 316 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,065 kamikaze drones and launched 2,716 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukraine’s troops, including 104 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular near the settlements of Vilna Sloboda and Ulanove in Sumy region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces and artillery of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and one UAV command post.

The General Staff recalled that total Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,220 personnel. Ukrainian forces also neutralized one tank, five armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, two MLRS, two air defense systems, one helicopter, five unmanned ground vehicles, 1,603 UAVs, 220 vehicles and four pieces of special equipment belonging to the enemy.

Read more: 46 combat engagements have been recorded on front line. Enemy is attacking most actively in Kostiantynivka sector, – General Staff

Situation in the North

As noted, in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out 7 air strikes using 14 guided bombs, conducted 95 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including six using multiple launch rocket systems. Five enemy assaults were recorded.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, Dvorichanske, Starytsia, Veterynarne and in the direction of Izbytske, Zybine, Ternova, Okhrymivka and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked twice, towards Petropavlivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Watch more: How expansion of kill zone affects war | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences eight times, attacking towards the settlements of Lyman, Yampil, Drobysheve and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakitne and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shakove, Sofiivka and in the direction of Vilne and Kucheri Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 32 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Ivanivka, Nove Shakhove and towards Myrne, Bilytske, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Command posts and other enemy targets were hit. Details of attack on Ryazan Oil Refinery have been confirmed, – General Staff

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka sector over the past 24 hours.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka and towards Novozaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Bilohiria and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched three attacks towards Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.