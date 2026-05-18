Search for migrant workers is not priority. Goal is return of Ukrainians from abroad, Sobolev says

The issue of attracting migrant workers is not a priority. The main goal is to bring Ukrainians back from abroad.

This was stated by Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Labor market

"We have calculated that for Ukraine’s GDP to grow by 7% annually, the economy will need 4.5 million people over the next 10 years. Where do they come from? Of the 30 million people in government-controlled territory, 10.5 million are officially employed. Informal employment accounts for another approximately 2.6 million," he said.

According to Sobolev, 18 million people are outside the labor market, including about 5 million children, 8 million non-working pensioners, and people with disabilities.

"We see that at least 2 million more people who live in Ukraine can be additionally brought into the labor market. These include young people and older people aged 50 and above.

We partly discussed people on wanted lists and AWOL cases in the context of military service exemptions. These are people who are also not currently participating in the labor market. Bringing in all these categories is our first goal," he explained.

See more: Scheme to legalise over 100 foreigners through ’volunteering’ uncovered in Kyiv, – police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Return of Ukrainians

According to the minister, the second goal is to bring Ukrainians back from abroad.

"There are more than 6 million of them there. We conducted surveys and know what is needed for them to return. This means money for relocation, housing, school, hospital, and then a job. There will be no problem with jobs here.

The Ministry of Social Policy is now opening Ukrainian hubs to keep in touch and work with partners on return programs. This is the key point. We need Ukrainians in Ukraine.

We held a labor-focused Cabinet meeting two weeks ago. Programs for young people, to involve more of them in the labor market, are what we are working on. And this is a much easier and faster resource than additional migration," the head of the Economy Ministry said.

At the same time, the search for migrant workers is not currently a priority.

Read more: We need to attract 10 million labor migrants. Get ready for new Ukraine – OP adviser Mylovanov