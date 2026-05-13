Scheme to legalise over 100 foreigners through ’volunteering’ uncovered in Kyiv, – police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme to illegally regularise the status of foreign nationals under the guise of volunteers for a charitable organisation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

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According to the investigation, the scheme was organised by a 47-year-old Kyiv resident – the founder of one of the charitable organisations.

He enlisted the help of a 39-year-old accomplice, who prepared fake documents regarding the employment and voluntary work of the foreigners.

How the scheme worked

On the basis of invitations from the charity and documents regarding ‘volunteering’, the foreigners received temporary residence permits in Ukraine.

This allowed them to enter Ukraine, legalise their stay and cross the state border.

According to police, over 100 citizens of Central Asian countries used the scheme’s services.

The cost of such "services" ranged from 2,000 to 3,000 dollars.









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What was seized during the searches

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, laptops, draft notes, documents, bank cards, temporary residence permits, stamps, USB sticks, copies of foreigners’ passports and cash.

Law enforcement officers also plan to revoke residence permits obtained through this scheme and address the issue of banning foreigners from entering Ukraine.

What the suspects face

The founder of the charity organisation has been notified of suspicion under the article on the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border.

His accomplices have also been charged.

Those involved face up to nine years’ imprisonment.

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