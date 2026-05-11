Fight involving gunfire took place in Podilskyi district of Kyiv: two participants in conflict have been notified of charges. PHOTO

Two people involved in the conflict have been charged following a shooting in the Podil district of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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More details about the shooting

It should be noted that the incident took place last weekend in the courtyard of a residential complex on Danchenko Street.

It has been established that late in the evening, during a sudden altercation, one of the men fired several shots at the other, resulting in a 30-year-old local resident sustaining injuries to his leg and abdomen. In response, the victim damaged the shooter’s car by kicking it.

An investigative team from the local police unit, police patrols and medics arrived promptly at the scene. Both men involved in the incident were detained in accordance with legal procedures.

See more: Drunk man threatened passers-by with pistol in Kyiv: he has been informed of charges. PHOTO

Investigators seized spent cartridges from the scene, which have been sent for forensic analysis.







Charges

The actions of the 43-year-old Kyiv resident who opened fire are classified under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and those of the other participant under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers have informed both men of the charges against them.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that a fight involving gunfire took place in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv: the police detained the shooter.

See more: Kyiv police detain man who opened fire in Sviatoshynskyi district. PHOTO