Drunk man threatened passers-by with pistol in Kyiv: he has been informed of charges. PHOTO
Police in the capital have charged a man who was walking down the street while intoxicated, carrying a pistol and pointing it at passers-by.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.
Details
As noted, the incident took place recently in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.
A woman spotted a 31-year-old Kyiv resident on the street with a pistol in his hand and, genuinely frightened, turned to a group of men for help. However, the troublemaker reacted aggressively to their comments: he began swearing, reloading his weapon and pointing it at passers-by.
Arrest and suspicion
Police officers detained the offender and seized the air pistol.
In addition, the man was tested for intoxication – the "Drager" device showed 2.26 per mille of alcohol in his blood. The detainee has been informed of the suspicion of hooliganism.
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