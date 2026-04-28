Drunk man threatened passers-by with pistol in Kyiv: he has been informed of charges. PHOTO

Police in the capital have charged a man who was walking down the street while intoxicated, carrying a pistol and pointing it at passers-by.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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Details

As noted, the incident took place recently in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

A woman spotted a 31-year-old Kyiv resident on the street with a pistol in his hand and, genuinely frightened, turned to a group of men for help. However, the troublemaker reacted aggressively to their comments: he began swearing, reloading his weapon and pointing it at passers-by.

Watch more: In Kyiv, coffee shop employee showed robber with gun door: "Give me the cash!" "Get out of here. What’s not clear to you?"

Arrest and suspicion

Police officers detained the offender and seized the air pistol.





In addition, the man was tested for intoxication – the "Drager" device showed 2.26 per mille of alcohol in his blood. The detainee has been informed of the suspicion of hooliganism.

See more: Road rage incident involving gunfire in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv: man injured, shooter detained