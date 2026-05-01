ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8923 visitors online
News Photo Shooting in Kyiv
3 680 27

Kyiv police detain man who opened fire in Sviatoshynskyi district. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers have detained a driver who opened fire in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

This afternoon, Kyiv police received a report that an unidentified man in a Volkswagen Caddy had fired several shots on Mrii Street.

Operatives from the Sviatoshynskyi Police Department located and detained the suspect in a settlement in Kyiv Oblast. He turned out to be a 46-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast. No weapon was found during a search of his vehicle.

See more: Drunk man threatened passers-by with pistol in Kyiv: he has been informed of charges. PHOTO

An investigation has been launched

  • Investigators have opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, hooliganism. The article provides for up to seven years in prison.

Investigative actions are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances.

Read more: Man fired shots in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district: special police operation launched

Kyiv police have detained a man who opened fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district
Kyiv police have detained a man who opened fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district
Kyiv police have detained a man who opened fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district
Kyiv police have detained a man who opened fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district

Author: 

Kyiv (2814) shooting (430)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 