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Kyiv police detain man who opened fire in Sviatoshynskyi district. PHOTO
Law enforcement officers have detained a driver who opened fire in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.
Details
This afternoon, Kyiv police received a report that an unidentified man in a Volkswagen Caddy had fired several shots on Mrii Street.
Operatives from the Sviatoshynskyi Police Department located and detained the suspect in a settlement in Kyiv Oblast. He turned out to be a 46-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast. No weapon was found during a search of his vehicle.
An investigation has been launched
- Investigators have opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, hooliganism. The article provides for up to seven years in prison.
Investigative actions are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances.
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