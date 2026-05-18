First Ukrainian guided aerial bomb ready for combat use, Fedorov says. VIDEO

The first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb is ready for combat use.

This was reported on Telegram by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Who created the first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb?

"We continue to develop Ukrainian high-tech solutions for the front. A Brave1 participant has created the first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb, which has already passed the necessary tests and is ready for combat use," he said.

More on the development

According to Fedorov, development took 17 months. The Ukrainian guided aerial bomb has a unique design and was created with the realities of modern warfare in mind. It is not a copy of Western or Soviet solutions, but a proprietary development by Ukrainian engineers designed to effectively strike fortifications, command posts, and other enemy targets dozens of kilometers deep after launch.

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Technical specifications

Warhead – 250 kg.

The Ministry of Defence has already procured the first experimental batch. Pilots are now practicing combat scenarios and adapting the use of the new weapon to real wartime conditions.

"Ukraine is moving from importing individual solutions to creating its own high-tech weapons, which systematically strengthen the Defense Forces and provide a technological advantage on the battlefield. Ukrainian guided aerial bombs will soon be hitting enemy targets. We are scaling up solutions that increase the range and accuracy of strikes and change the rules of modern warfare," the Defense Minister summed up.

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