Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2026–2027 amount to $95 billion, - Marchenko

Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2026–2027 amount to $95 billion. $52 billion has already been secured for 2026.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in Paris at a meeting of the G7 finance ministers.

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He noted that, as a result of the war, Ukraine’s GDP contracted in the first quarter of 2026, while inflation rose in April after several months of slowing.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to ensure stable budget revenues: state budget revenues for the first four months of 2026 increased by 17.2% compared to the same period last year.

According to Marchenko, Ukraine’s total external financing needs for 2026–2027 amount to $95 billion, of which $52 billion is for 2026 and has already been secured.

The Minister of Finance also stressed the need for prompt funding to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Read more: Ukraine may run out of money for war by June, - Bloomberg

"We need to find a mechanism to urgently meet reconstruction needs. Serhii Marchenko praised the EU partners' decision regarding the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) mechanism, which is set to become a key instrument for supporting Ukraine's macrofinancial stability in 2026–2027."

"Ukraine’s commitment to continuing reforms was also reaffirmed, and active cooperation with parliament and international partners was announced to meet the necessary structural conditions and ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances. An IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine in the near future to prepare for the review of the Extended Fund Facility program," the Ministry of Finance’s press service noted.