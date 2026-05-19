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Zelenskyy announces personnel changes, including in diplomatic corps: We will resolve everything in coming weeks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with government officials and MPs to discuss "personnel issues that need to be resolved".

He announced this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Changes in the diplomatic corps

"There needs to be more active domestic work within the state. In addition, there are things that need to be replaced and corrected in the diplomatic corps," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that "we will resolve all this in the coming weeks."

Read more: Oil refining in Russia has fallen by 10%; Ukraine’s long-haul sanctions are having effect, - Zelenskyy

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diplomacy (154) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9032)
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