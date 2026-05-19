Putin may announce mobilization after State Duma elections, President’s Office says

Deputy head of the President’s Office and Brigadier General Pavlo Palisa said Ukraine does not rule out the possibility of mobilization in Russia after the State Duma elections.

He said this in an interview with 24 Channel, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, the Ukrainian side sees such a scenario as a possible development after Russia’s election cycle.

"Quite possible. We do not rule out the possible development of such events," Palisa said, answering a question about possible mobilization.

He added that Ukraine takes such risks into account in its planning and will respond accordingly, but did not specify details of possible measures.

The President’s Office stressed that it is considering various scenarios for the Kremlin’s further actions, including a potential intensification of mobilization measures in Russia.

Mobilization in Russia

As of 2026, mobilization in Russia has effectively shifted into a permanent mode, but without the announcement of a new "major wave" as in 2022. After the "partial mobilization" of 2022 (about 300,000 people), the Kremlin has not officially launched a new general mobilization.

Read more: Russia plans offensive operations and expansion of mobilization – Zelenskyy

The main focus is now on contract service: people are actively recruited through military enlistment offices, regional programs, and sometimes through pressure on enterprises and public-sector institutions. Because of this, many analysts describe the situation as a hidden or "dispersed" mobilization, when it is not formalized by a single decree but is taking place continuously.

In addition, Russia is changing its conscription system. It has become almost continuous throughout the year, allowing the army to be steadily replenished without separate seasonal campaigns. At the same time, expanded use of reservists is also being discussed so that, if necessary, they can be quickly brought in without formally announcing a new mobilization.

Background

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite significant losses, Moscow is planning new operations and an expansion of mobilization. He also believes that the blocking of social media in Russia may also be linked to a major mobilization.

Read more: Russia plans to recruit more than 400,000 soldiers next year, Budanov says