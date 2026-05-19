NATO: Ukraine has already received and is using weapons paid for by its allies

All U.S. military equipment purchased by European allies under the PURL program is already in use in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, during a press conference at NATO headquarters following a meeting of the NATO Military Committee.

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The weapons are already in use on the front lines

Grynkevych stated that Ukraine needs consistent and predictable support from its allies.

"Ukraine needs consistent and predictable support from its allies. And regarding the PURL, I want to assure you that everything the allies have paid for is already in operation, including the air defense interceptors that Ukrainians so urgently need," he said.

Grynkewich emphasized that the program to supply weapons based on Ukraine’s list of priority needs remains critically important.

Support as an investment in security

According to Grynkewich, aid to Ukraine is not only support for the population and infrastructure but also a contribution to European security.

He noted that the war has been going on for five years now, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated resilience and innovation.

Ukrainian military personnel are also sharing their combat experience, particularly in countering Russian and Iranian drones and missiles.

He also drew attention to the tense situation in the Middle East.

According to him, Iran is attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and obstructing freedom of navigation.

In light of this, a number of countries—including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom—are sending ships to the region.