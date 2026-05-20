Ruscists strike Vilniansk: house destroyed, wounded include 2-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl. PHOTO
Early on 20 May 2026, the enemy attacked Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Where did the enemy strike?
According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike hit a private house. The home was destroyed, and a fire broke out after the hit.
A car and neighbouring houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
There are casualties
Four people were wounded: a man, a woman, and two children: a 2-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.
All of them are receiving the necessary assistance.
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