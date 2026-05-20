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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Ruscists strike Vilniansk: house destroyed, wounded include 2-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl. PHOTO

Early on 20 May 2026, the enemy attacked Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike hit a private house. The home was destroyed, and a fire broke out after the hit.

Vilniansk after the shelling

Read more: One person died in Zaporizhzhia as result of Russian attacks: 772 strikes in region in day

A car and neighbouring houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

There are casualties

Four people were wounded: a man, a woman, and two children: a 2-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

All of them are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russians attacked minibus in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone: woman injured

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shoot out (17298) injury (1055) Zaporizhzhia region (2089) Zaporizkyy district (362) Vilnyansk (8)
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