Starting today, female civil servants can cross state border, SBGS says

Starting today, all women without exception may cross Ukraine’s state border.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine.

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Border crossing restrictions for female civil servants lifted

The changes lifting border crossing restrictions for civil servants have come into force.

"As Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko reported the other day, the government is lifting border crossing restrictions for all women without exception, regardless of the positions they hold in state authorities, local self-government bodies, state-owned enterprises and courts," the SBGS recalled.

Read more: There are no plans to mobilise women; errors in "Oberih" system are due to technical shortcomings, - Army

The SBGS has already begun applying this rule during border control at checkpoints.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers had lifted restrictions on travel abroad for all women.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers scraps restrictions on foreign travel for all women, Svyrydenko says

More about previous restrictions

The restrictions had been in place since January 2023, when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council restricting travel outside Ukraine for civil servants, which also applied to women holding the relevant positions. They were allowed to leave the country only on official business trips.