Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service has obtained access to a number of Russian documents indicating preparations to destabilize the situation in our country and undermine its international support. It has been reported that the Russian Federation’s decision was prompted by the failure of its spring offensive and critical economic problems.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Media campaign in Ukraine and Europe

The Russian Presidential Administration is demanding that the security services, the Foreign Ministry, and the Russian media ramp up their media campaign in Ukraine and Europe as much as possible.

The Russian Federation's Department for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation (headed by V. Titov) has identified three items on the agenda.

First, to discredit the mobilization effort in Ukraine and the military leadership responsible for building up Ukraine’s defense forces. This objective is critical for them given the heavy losses the Russians are suffering on the front lines.

Second, the discrediting of the President of Ukraine, his team, and his family members.

Third, preventing the "media scandal surrounding A. Yermak and Y. Mendel's interview" from being sidelined. The Kremlin considers this case significant, but believes it has been pushed out of the European news cycle due to international events, particularly the situation surrounding Iran.

To stir up public outrage, Russia’s "media plan" involves the creation of fake documents in the name of government agencies and their dissemination to the public. Russian propaganda has even set out to create "puppet figures" for its smear campaign. In addition, there are plans to involve former Ukrainian officials, political figures, and experts in Russia’s schemes.

Read more: Zelenskyy has received report from Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia is losing export revenue and is preparing to disrupt Ukraine’s contacts under Drone Deals initiative

Attempts by Russia to follow a new scenario are already being observed

Starting today, we are already seeing the first signs of Russia attempting to follow a new strategy, not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

Certain documents indicate that more than 15 proxy media outlets are planned to be used for dissemination exclusively within the Western information space. Among them are such controversial media outlets as L'Antidiplomatico, Magyar Nemzet, Prvni Zpravy, and CZ24news. The list is incomplete and is expected to be approved by the Russian government in the near future.

The campaign will continue

"Information obtained by the Foreign Intelligence Service indicates that Russia plans to intensify its campaign, expand its destructive narratives, and broaden its audience and geographic reach," the agency emphasized.