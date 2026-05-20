During their meeting, Putin and Xi Jinping criticised US nuclear and defence plans

China and Russia condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to establish the "Golden Dome" missile defense shield and Washington's "irresponsible" nuclear policy at a joint meeting on May 20.

This is reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Criticism of the United States

A joint statement by Putin and Xi Jinping states that the U.S. "Golden Dome" project—a system of ground- and space-based missile interceptors—"threatens global strategic stability."

The joint statement emphasized that, although Xi seeks stable and constructive relations with Trump, he fundamentally disagrees with him on key issues, where China’s position is closely aligned with that of Russia.

In addition, Xi and Putin criticized the U.S. for terminating the last treaty that limited the nuclear arsenals of Washington and Moscow. The agreement expired in February when Trump failed to respond to the Kremlin’s proposal to extend the limits for another year.

Read more: Russian dictator Putin has arrived in China on two-day visit

Putin's visit to China