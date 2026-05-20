During their meeting, Putin and Xi Jinping criticised US nuclear and defence plans
China and Russia condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to establish the "Golden Dome" missile defense shield and Washington's "irresponsible" nuclear policy at a joint meeting on May 20.
This is reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
Criticism of the United States
A joint statement by Putin and Xi Jinping states that the U.S. "Golden Dome" project—a system of ground- and space-based missile interceptors—"threatens global strategic stability."
The joint statement emphasized that, although Xi seeks stable and constructive relations with Trump, he fundamentally disagrees with him on key issues, where China’s position is closely aligned with that of Russia.
In addition, Xi and Putin criticized the U.S. for terminating the last treaty that limited the nuclear arsenals of Washington and Moscow. The agreement expired in February when Trump failed to respond to the Kremlin’s proposal to extend the limits for another year.
Putin's visit to China
- As a reminder, Putin’s 25th state visit to China will take place from May 19 to 20. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that Putin and Xi will discuss bilateral relations. The two leaders will also address international and regional issues of mutual interest.
- This visit comes shortly after Donald Trump concluded the first visit by a U.S. president to China in nearly a decade on May 15. Trump and Xi discussed, among other things, the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine.
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