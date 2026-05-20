Another Russian ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain is heading for Turkey, according to media reports

A Russian ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain is once again heading for Turkey. The vessel in question is the bulk carrier Perun, which is transporting wheat from the temporarily occupied territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing data from Kateryna Yaresko, a journalist with the SeaKrime project.

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According to her, the vessel flying the Russian flag is transporting more than 4,300 tons of wheat from occupied Berdyansk. The loading took place between May 12 and 15.

The ship's route and the status of other shipments

After loading, the Perun entered the Russian port of Temryuk, where the paperwork was processed. The ship is currently heading toward the Turkish port of Tekirdağ.

Meanwhile, another vessel, the Panormitis, which had previously been unable to unload at the Israeli port of Haifa, left its anchorage in Turkey without its cargo.

According to the journalist, the buyer likely refused to accept the grain following the Ukrainian side's request.

It was previously reported that Egypt had received a new ship carrying stolen Ukrainian wheat.

According to Ukrainian data, since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has illegally removed more than 1.7 million tons of agricultural products from the occupied territories.

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