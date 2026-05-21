Lithuania warns of new drone incursions into Baltic states, - media

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated that the Baltic states will have to adapt to a new reality due to frequent incidents involving drones.

According to Censor.NET, Euronews reports on this.

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What the Lithuanian Minister of Defense said

According to Kaunas, at least six confirmed or suspected cases of drone incursions have been recorded in the Baltic states this month alone.

"For the Baltic states, this is already a new reality. We will have to adapt, because the risk of such situations recurring remains very high," the minister said.

He also stressed that Lithuania must strengthen the protection of its airspace.

Read more: Ukraine must be more precise in selecting targets for strikes against Russia so as not to play into Russian provocations against NATO, - Polish Ministry of Defence

What's in store for Lithuania

According to the minister, the country is already investing heavily in the development of air defense systems.

Lithuania is also expecting to receive new radars in the near future.

What's happening in Latvia

The publication notes that air raid alerts have been issued in several regions of Latvia for the third day in a row.

The country's national armed forces reported that they had reinforced their air defense systems in the east and detected a drone in the airspace.

To provide additional protection for its eastern border, Latvia has deployed new military units there.

Read more: Ukraine and Lithuania sign cooperation agreement in Drone Deal format, Zelenskyy says

What the EU is saying

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the security of the Baltic states is directly linked to the security of all of Europe.

For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured that the EU would respond to such incidents collectively and decisively.