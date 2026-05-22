Drones launched massive attack on Yaroslavl: the road to Moscow was blocked

On the night of 22 May, the Russian city of Yaroslavl came under a large-scale drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and Governor Mikhail Yevraev

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dozens of explosions were heard in the city, and traffic towards Moscow was blocked

According to local residents, air raid sirens sounded in the city at around 01:30, followed by at least 15–20 powerful explosions. Eyewitnesses reported bright flashes in the sky, and the shockwaves triggered a mass activation of car alarms in residential areas.

Due to the threat of further strikes, the authorities have introduced emergency security measures. In particular, the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow has been completely closed. Restrictions have been imposed on the section of the M-8 motorway from the junction of Moskovsky Prospekt and the South-Western Ring Road.

The governor urged residents to refrain from travelling in that direction.

Yaroslavl Airport has temporarily suspended operations

Against the backdrop of the threat of further drone attacks, restrictions have also been imposed on the operation of the local airport. Yaroslavl Airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights

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