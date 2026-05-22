Rutte has plan to keep US in NATO through defense agreements - Politico

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is proposing a new strategy to maintain U.S. participation in the Alliance, focused on defense contracts that benefit Washington and an increase in arms production.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

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According to sources, Rutte’s plan involves promoting a large-scale expansion of defense production and concluding new agreements that are primarily beneficial to Washington. This is set to be a key element of the preparations for the July NATO summit in Ankara.

According to diplomats, the initiative is aimed both at addressing shortcomings in the European defense industry and at creating economic incentives that could gain support in the United States.

European industrial competition and internal conflicts within the Alliance

At the same time, the implementation of the plan could cause tensions with the European Union, which is promoting its own defense industry development programs and financial instruments to support them.

Read more: EU must decide for itself on negotiations with Russia, - Rutte

According to experts, the key challenge for Rutte is NATO’s limited influence on actual procurement decisions, as arms purchases remain the responsibility of national governments.

Focusing on concrete results ahead of the NATO summit

It is expected that at the summit in Ankara, the allies will announce new commitments regarding defense production, including contracts and joint projects with U.S. defense companies.

There are also plans to update NATO’s programs for cooperation with the defense industry and to potentially announce new procurement contracts, including the replacement of outdated long-range early warning aircraft with modern platforms.

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