UAVs struck Novorossiysk: largest oil depot in Caucasus is ablaze. VIDEO

On the evening of 22 May, Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Krai.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and local authorities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian air defences attempted to intercept the drones, but some of them reached their targets. A fire broke out in the port area.

Traffic in the city was partially blocked near the waterfront, and restrictions were later extended to the route towards Gelendzhik.

The city’s mayor, Andriy Kravchenko, initially confirmed the drone attack and later reported a missile threat.

The Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation also stated that the fire at the oil depot allegedly occurred as a result of "falling drone debris". They added that "several technical and administrative buildings caught fire. In addition, drone debris fell on the territory of the fuel terminal".

NASA’s FIRMS service detected a fire at the Grushova oil terminal. It is noted that the glow from the fire is visible from a distance.

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The "Grushova" oil terminal – why it is important

The Grushova oil terminal is one of the key parts of the Sheskharis transhipment complex in the port of Novorossiysk. It is of strategic importance for the export of Russian oil via the Black Sea.

The Sheskharis complex consists of two sites – Sheskharis itself and Grushova – which are located approximately 12 km apart and connected by a technical tunnel through the Markotkhsky Ridge.

Why is "Grushova" particularly important?

there is a large tank farm for storing oil and petroleum products;

modern large-capacity tanks (RVSP-30000) have been installed for the storage of raw materials prior to shipment;

an extensive pipeline network runs through the site;

it ensures the continuous transfer of oil from main pipelines to maritime terminals.

A significant proportion of Russia’s seaborne oil exports passes through Novorossiysk – according to various estimates, up to 20–30% of seaborne shipments.

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