Russia attacked Ukraine with 124 drones: air defense destroyed 102 targets - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 23, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 124 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches were detected from the following directions:

Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 102 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Twelve strike UAVs were recorded striking nine locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations.

Watch more: Ukrainian interceptor drone captures destruction of enemy Shahed in finest detail. VIDEO