Russian drone struck centre of Chuhuiv, causing fire
Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with a drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva.
What happened
According to Minaieva, the drone strike was recorded on the afternoon of May 23.
A fire broke out in the city center after the strike.
What are the consequences of the attack?
A car and a warehouse were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Rescue workers are on the scene.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
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