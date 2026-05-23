Russian drone struck centre of Chuhuiv, causing fire

Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva.

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What happened

According to Minaieva, the drone strike was recorded on the afternoon of May 23.

A fire broke out in the city center after the strike.

See more: Russian forces struck Chuhuiv: one person killed, wounded man is in critical condition (updated). PHOTO

What are the consequences of the attack?

A car and a warehouse were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Rescue workers are on the scene.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.