Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 246 of 262 enemy drones – Air Force

On the night of 25 May, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 262 drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 246 UAVs of various types, with the attack launched from several directions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The enemy used Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Herbera, Italmas, and Parodiia-type decoy drones. Launches were recorded from the following directions:

Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia;

Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Air defense in action

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 246 enemy UAVs, including Shahed, Herbera, and Italmas drones, as well as drones of other types, in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the crash of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.

Read more: F-16 fighter jets performed well in repelling Russian attack, - Ihnat