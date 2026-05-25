Ruscists launch missile strike on Derhachi: man killed, 6 already injured (updated)

According to preliminary information, in the afternoon of 25 May, the enemy launched a missile strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First details

"We are establishing all the circumstances of the attack. As of this moment, no information about casualties has been received," the statement said.

"The threat remains. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over," the regional head added.

No further information about the consequences of the enemy attack is known.

Read more: Russia attacked truck in Kharkiv region and enterprise in Kryvyi Rih with drones

Updated information

As the Regional Military Administration later reported, a man was killed as a result of the enemy strike on Derhachi.

The identity of the man killed is being established.

It is also noted that two people were injured: a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Later, it became known that the number of people injured in Derhachi had risen to four.

Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

Efforts to clear up the aftermath of the enemy strike are ongoing.

According to updated data, two more people sought medical assistance after the enemy shelling of Derhachi.

At present, one person is known to have been killed and six injured.

Operational work is continuing at the site of the strike.