DPA makes record purchase of long-range 155-mm shells for front and saves 16% of initial amount – Fedorov

DOT`s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defense has contracted a record number of long-range 155-mm artillery rounds, saving billions, and bought tens of thousands more munitions for the military.

This was reported on Telegram by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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The front’s biggest request

Long-range 155-mm artillery rounds are one of the biggest requests from the front.

DOT`s DPA has already contracted the largest batch of these rounds in the agency’s history, and tens of thousands more than initially expected will arrive at the front.

"Our vision for procurement is competitive procedures: many participants, clear rules, the best conditions for the state and contracts fulfilled on time. Every hryvnia must strengthen the Defense Forces, through fairness, control and accountability," the minister noted.

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16% of initial amount saved

According to him, six manufacturers won the record procurement of long-range 155-mm artillery rounds. Contracts have already been signed with all of them for supplies to the Defense Forces. Competition and transparent conditions made it possible to save 16% of the initial amount, which means billions of hryvnias. As a result, tens of thousands more rounds were additionally contracted. The enemy will soon feel this difference.

The next step is to scale up competitive procurement for FPV, mid-strike and deep-strike drones.

"In the summer, we will move to tender procedures in all possible defense procurement. More competition and savings mean more means to destroy Russians.

On the President’s instructions, we are systematically scaling up competitive procurement in defense to make the supply of weapons to the front faster, more transparent and more effective. We are building a system where weapons are purchased based on real technical and tactical characteristics and effectiveness, and where the rules are the same for all manufacturers. This means minimizing the human factor, fair competition, more efficient use of funds, and faster delivery of weapons to the front," Fedorov explained.

Read more: Defense Procurement Agency orders drones worth 2.5 billion: which UAVs were contracted?

Dependence on one supplier is being reduced

Importantly, the system also reduces dependence on a single supplier. Large procurements can be distributed among several manufacturers.

Some procedures will take place in the Prozorro electronic system. At the same time, the safety of defense enterprises and people remains a priority, so the process is being launched gradually and with all risks taken into account.