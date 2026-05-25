HACC sets UAH 3 million bail for Supreme Court judge Yelenina in corruption case
The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Supreme Court judge Zhanna Yelenina in the form of bail set at UAH 3 million as part of an investigation into a corruption case linked to the Supreme Court.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Center.
Details
"...Yelenina is suspected of receiving a $50,000 bribe. During a search, $50,000 was seized from the judge, which had been handed to her by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev. During his statement, the defense lawyer said Kniaziev had testified against her because he wanted to strike a deal and reduce the term of his sentence," the Anti-Corruption Action Center said.
It is reported that HACC set bail for the judge at UAH 3 million and ordered her to comply with a number of restrictions: not to leave Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, not to contact witnesses in the case, and to surrender documents for travel abroad for safekeeping.
Background
- On the morning of 19 May, it was reported that anti-corruption agencies were conducting investigative actions as part of the Supreme Court corruption case.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) notified three serving Supreme Court judges and a retired judge of new suspicions in the case involving a bribe for a ruling in favor of the owner of the Finance and Credit group.
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