Russia has recruited nearly 3,000 Africans to fight in war against Ukraine

As of May 2026, Russia had recruited at least 2,965 citizens from 36 African countries to fight in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Lyubov Abravitova, Director of the Department of Africa and Regional African Organizations at the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters about this.

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What is known about the recruitment

According to the diplomat, Africans are fighting or have fought as part of the Russian army against Ukraine.

"The situation is quite complex. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as of May 1, 2026, at least 2,965 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting or have fought as part of the Russian army against Ukraine," Abravitova said.

She added that the actual number of recruits could be higher.

The diplomat named Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and Uganda as the main countries from which Russia recruits people.

Read more: Russia will continue to strike Kyiv "in retaliation", diplomats will be warned in near future, - Russian Foreign Ministry

How many foreigners does Russia plan to attract?

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian military command plans to recruit 18,500 foreigners in 2026.

"The trend is extremely alarming: the Russian command plans to recruit 18,500 foreigners by 2026. Russia is using various recruitment tactics—ranging from misleading people with promises of 'free scholarships' to recruiting through religious organizations," Abravitova said.

What the Ukrainian side says

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Ukraine is working with certain African countries to combat recruitment.

As an example, Abravitova cited cooperation with Ghana following a visit by that country’s foreign minister.

At the same time, in Nigeria, despite the significant number of recruits, according to the diplomat, there has yet to be a systematic political response.

The Foreign Ministry also believes that, due to the large-scale recruitment of foreigners, many countries in Africa are beginning to view Russia differently.