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Russia will continue to strike Kyiv "in retaliation", diplomats will be warned in near future, - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia will continue to launch "retaliatory" strikes on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
Details
According to her, the Russian Foreign Ministry "will issue a special statement in the near future, which will set out in detail a warning to the diplomatic corps abroad."
What happened before?
Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv:
- The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
- A high-rise building was damaged in Cherkasy; 11 people were injured.
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