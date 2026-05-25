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Russia will continue to strike Kyiv "in retaliation", diplomats will be warned in near future, - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is threatening further strikes on Kyiv: what do we know?

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia will continue to launch "retaliatory" strikes on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Details

According to her, the Russian Foreign Ministry "will issue a special statement in the near future, which will set out in detail a warning to the diplomatic corps abroad."

Read more: About 300 facilities damaged in Kyiv by yesterday’s Russian strike, Zelenskyy says

What happened before?

Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv:

  • The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
  • The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
  • It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
  • In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
  • A high-rise building was damaged in Cherkasy; 11 people were injured.

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Russia (13716) Zakharova Mariia (63)
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