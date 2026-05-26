Ruscists strike Odesa: 1 killed, 3 injured, infrastructure facility damaged

The Russian army struck Odesa on the evening of 25 May. People were injured, and infrastructure was damaged.

Serhii Lysak, head of the City Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of the attack

According to him, an infrastructure facility in one of the city’s districts was damaged in the attack.

"Three people are already known to have been injured in the enemy strike. One of them is in serious condition. Medics are providing them with all the necessary assistance," the Oblast Military Administration wrote.

Windows in an educational institution and nearby residential buildings were also damaged by the blast wave.

Read more: Russian forces attack DTEK energy facility in Odesa

Updated

"The Russians carried out a combined missile and drone strike on the Odesa region in the evening. Unfortunately, one person was killed and at least three were injured.

In Odesa, the strike damaged the glazing and facade of an infrastructure facility and nearby buildings," Oleh Kiper wrote.

See more: Enemy strikes Odesa with ’Shaheds’: buildings damaged, destruction reported (updated). PHOTOS