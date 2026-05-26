Russian strike on Poltava district: 5 settlements left without gas
Because of previous enemy attacks, about 3,000 customers in five settlements of Poltava district remain without gas supply.
Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
According to him, specialists continue restoration work.
No further information about the aftermath of the enemy attack is currently known.
Background
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Earlier, it was reported that a residential building had been destroyed in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack, and the fires had been extinguished.
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Rescuers from the State Emergency Service saved an injured woman.
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