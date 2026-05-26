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News Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Russian strike on Poltava district: 5 settlements left without gas

Gas supply cut off after shelling

Because of previous enemy attacks, about 3,000 customers in five settlements of Poltava district remain without gas supply.

Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to him, specialists continue restoration work.

No further information about the aftermath of the enemy attack is currently known.

See more: Aftermath of attack on Poltava Oblast: house destroyed, woman rescued from under rubble. PHOTOS

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that a residential building had been destroyed in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack, and the fires had been extinguished.

  • Rescuers from the State Emergency Service saved an injured woman.

Read more: Enemy drones hit electrical substation in Poltava region: there is power outage

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gas (637) shoot out (17368) Poltava region (340) Poltavskyy district (65)
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