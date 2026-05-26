AFU strike Russian command posts and logistics on temporarily occupied territories, shutdown of Syzran oil refinery also confirmed
Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck command posts and logistics facilities of the Russian occupiers. The shutdown of the Syzran oil refinery has also been confirmed.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Russian facilities hit
A strike was carried out on an enemy command post (Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast) and a regiment command post (Verkhnia Krynytsia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast).
"The occupiers’ UAV control points in the areas of Nesterianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast were also hit.
In addition, an enemy UAV depot and a logistics depot near Novopetrykivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit, as well as a logistics depot in the city of Donetsk," the statement said.
A railway tank car carrying fuels and lubricants near Debaltseve, Donetsk Oblast, also came under a Defense Forces strike.
Other strikes
Following previous strikes, the shutdown of the Syzran oil refinery (Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia), which Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit on 21 May 2026, has been confirmed.
The Yaroslavl linear production and dispatch station, hit on 25 May, sustained damage to equipment and storage tanks.
In addition, the strike on the enemy’s 1L125 Niobii-SV radar station (Yarske, Luhansk Oblast), on 24 May, has been confirmed.
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