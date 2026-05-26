Farmer stabs mayor of Piatykhatky in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in chest: mayor in serious condition

A local farmer stabbed the mayor of Piatykhatky (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) in the chest during a conflict.

The regional prosecutor’s office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The incident occurred at around 10:40 near the building of the Piatykhatky City Council.

"As a result of the attack, the mayor sustained a stab wound to the chest and was hospitalized in serious condition," the statement said.

The mayor of Piatykhatky is known to be Hilal Mirhasan oghlu Isayev.

Law enforcement officers have opened proceedings over attempted premeditated murder.

"Investigative actions are currently ongoing, and measures are being taken to detain the person involved," the prosecutor’s office added.

Read more: Occupiers strike Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: 16 people injured, one woman in serious condition