Kyiv has sufficient resources to respond to threats, - Klymenko
Kyiv's emergency services have sufficient personnel and resources to respond to any attacks or terrorist threats.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions, "Partnership. Resilience. Readiness," as reported by RBC-Ukraine.
Kyiv is ready to face any challenges
The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that the capital has all the necessary resources to respond quickly to emergencies.
According to him, in the event of any threat, the services will be able to quickly and effectively deploy their personnel and resources.
Operational response during an attack
Klymenko recalled the actions of rescue workers and police during the massive attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24. He noted that within just a few dozen minutes, emergency services were already on the scene at the sites of the strikes.
"No matter what happens, we will be able to allocate our forces and resources appropriately. We have enough of them in Kyiv," Klymenko said.
According to the minister, units of the State Emergency Service and the police were the first to begin evacuating people and helped residents leave their homes. In total, there were about 30 fires and explosions, all of which the emergency services managed to bring under control.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and urged foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.
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The report claims that "facilities involved in the design, production, programming, and preparation for the deployment of UAVs used by the 'Kyiv regime' with the assistance of NATO experts" will be targeted.
- Russia claims that the shelling of Kyiv is allegedly in response to an attack on a college and a dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, on May 22. Putin stated that six people were killed in the attack, and another 15, according to him, are missing.
- On the evening of May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and voiced new threats regarding Russia’s "systematic strikes" on Kyiv.
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