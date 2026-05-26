Kyiv has sufficient resources to respond to threats, - Klymenko

Kyiv's emergency services have sufficient personnel and resources to respond to any attacks or terrorist threats.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions, "Partnership. Resilience. Readiness," as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

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Kyiv is ready to face any challenges

The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that the capital has all the necessary resources to respond quickly to emergencies.

According to him, in the event of any threat, the services will be able to quickly and effectively deploy their personnel and resources.

Read more: EU has summoned Russian chargé d’affaires over new threats from Russia to strike Kyiv

Operational response during an attack

Klymenko recalled the actions of rescue workers and police during the massive attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24. He noted that within just a few dozen minutes, emergency services were already on the scene at the sites of the strikes.

"No matter what happens, we will be able to allocate our forces and resources appropriately. We have enough of them in Kyiv," Klymenko said.

According to the minister, units of the State Emergency Service and the police were the first to begin evacuating people and helped residents leave their homes. In total, there were about 30 fires and explosions, all of which the emergency services managed to bring under control.

What happened before?