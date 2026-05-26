Details of Umerov’s visit to Berlin have emerged

Details have emerged regarding the visit to Germany by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment by Umerov's spokesperson, Diana Davityan, to the news agency "Interfax Ukraine".

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Security and defense cooperation were discussed in Berlin

According to the spokesperson, Umerov arrived in Berlin on May 26, where he has already held a series of meetings. One of the key meetings was with Günter Sautter, the German chancellor’s advisor on Ukraine.

During the conversation, the parties discussed security issues, the negotiation process, and defense cooperation. They paid particular attention to the Drone Deal between Ukraine and Germany.

Davityan also noted that the issue of limited membership in the European Union was not raised during these negotiations.

In addition, she said that Umerov is scheduled to visit several other European capitals this week.

It was previously reported that Ukraine is holding closed-door talks with representatives of EU countries in Berlin.

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