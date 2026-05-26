Mykolaiv has come under drone attack: administrative building and several high-rise blocks have been damaged
On May 26, high-rise buildings in Mykolaiv were damaged by a drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a message posted on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.
"As a result of the shaded attack on the city, an administrative building and two high-rise buildings were damaged," he wrote.
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