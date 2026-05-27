Explosions rocked Russian city of Taganrog: aircraft repair plant is likely to have been hit, - media. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 26 May 2026, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Taganrog; residents took to social media to report that smoke was visible in the city following the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A factory is likely to have been hit

According to ASTRA’s analysis of footage taken by eyewitnesses, smoke is rising above the site of the 325th Aircraft Repair Plant. The video was filmed approximately 2.8 km from the facility.

Read on Censor.NET: Enemy drone manufacturer Atlant Aero in Taganrog and ammunition depots in the occupied territory have been hit, says General Staff







Scope of the plant’s activities

The 325th Aircraft Repair Plant / JSC "325 ARZ" is an aircraft repair facility located in Taganrog. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the plant is subject to sanctions from all EU countries, the US and Ukraine. The 352nd Aircraft Plant is also located nearby. It is currently unknown whether the enterprises themselves have sustained damage. There is also no information on casualties as yet.

It should be noted that this facility was previously attacked in December 2024.

See also on Censor.NET: Russian Taganrog hit by missile strike: drone manufacturing plant likely targeted. VIDEO + PHOTO report