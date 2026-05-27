Enemy struck Rivne region: enterprise was damaged

On the morning of May 27, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack using strike drones on the territory of the Rivne region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

"There was a tense situation in the Rivne region this morning. An enemy airstrike damaged a civilian facility. No one was injured. Representatives of the relevant agencies are on the scene," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy in Rivne region: We will not leave any northern defense direction unattended

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.