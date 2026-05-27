Ruscists attacked brigade of energy workers in Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Energy

Russian invaders attacked a team of power utility workers in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Disconnection

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are currently without power.

Read more: Russian strikes cause power outages in 6 oblasts, Energy Ministry says

Russian strikes

"In the Kharkiv region, a team of power utility workers came under fire from an enemy UAV while performing their duties. Two workers were injured in the attack. The injured were taken to a hospital, where medical personnel provided all necessary care," the statement said.

Bad weather

"Due to bad weather, 15 communities in the Sumy region remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.



No power restrictions are expected today," the Ministry of Energy added.

Read more: Power outages reported in 5 regions due to Russian strikes – Energy Ministry