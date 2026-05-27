Rada has withdrawn most of bills scheduled for this week from consideration

The Verkhovna Rada’s agenda does not include any bills that were due to be considered during this plenary week.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from the Rada’s agenda, which is available to theInterfax-Ukraine agency.

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Initiatives related to the IMF, SEPA and the Ukraine Facility have disappeared from the agenda

In particular, as noted, on Wednesday, 27 May, there are no plans to consider draft law No. 15111-d on the automatic exchange of information regarding income on digital platforms, which is a structural cornerstone of the new financing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and No. 14327 on Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), the adoption of which is awaited by representatives of the European Commission (DG ENEST, TRADE and FISMA).

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The Rada does not plan to consider changes regarding parcels up to €150 and digital platforms

Earlier, the head of the parliamentary finance committee, Danylo Getmantsev, reported that a bill to abolish the VAT exemption on parcels worth up to EUR150 was scheduled for consideration. The bill on amendments to the Customs Code (No. 12360) was rejected during the vote on Tuesday, 26 April, but the bill on amendments to the Tax Code (No. 15112-d) is not on the agenda. These changes are also a structural milestone of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility programme.

Furthermore, according to Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Voice faction), a second reading was planned for draft law No. 14067 on supporting the development of efficient and sustainable centralised heat supply (Ukraine Facility programme indicator), No. 14174 on railway safety and interoperability (EU, Ukraine Facility indicator and DPL programme with the World Bank), No. 12117 on improving the operation of industrial parks (IP) (Ukraine Facility indicator).

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Remaining on the agenda are draft laws on public procurement (No. 11520), which is a structural milestone of the programme with the IMF and DPL, as well as amendments to the state budget (No. 15224 and alternatives).

"That’s all for today in the Rada. The vote on amendments to the budget No. 15224 has been postponed until tomorrow," writes Oleksiy Honcharenko, a People’s Deputy from "Eurosolidarity", on his Telegram channel.