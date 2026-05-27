Defense Ministry launches "logistics lockdown" of Russian army and scales up middle strike attacks on enemy rear – Fedorov. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a separate Logistics Lockdown program to scale up middle strike capabilities and systematically destroy Russian capabilities at operational depth.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Fedorov stressed that the main task is to further increase pressure on the Russians in the rear and deprive them of the ability to conduct active assault operations.

Russian losses

"Recently, Ukraine has been gradually seizing the initiative on the front. The cost of every advance for the Russians keeps rising. In October, the enemy was losing 67 troops per 1 sq. km of advance, while in April, this figure had already reached 179. Russia is suffering record losses: more than 35,000 killed or seriously wounded troops every month, and we continue to build up the pace," he said.

Read more: AFU strike Russian command posts and logistics on temporarily occupied territories, shutdown of Syzran oil refinery also confirmed

According to Fedorov, in recent months, the destruction of enemy logistics, warehouses, equipment, command posts and supply routes at operational depth has increased fourfold. A pattern is already visible on the dashboards: the more Russian logistics are destroyed, the fewer assault operations take place along the line of contact.

Scaling up middle strike

The Minister noted that one of the key factors behind this change was the strategic decision to scale up middle strike capabilities. Following the shutdown of Starlink for the Russians, this became yet another factor in Ukraine’s technological advantage on the battlefield.

"That is why our task now, on the President’s instructions, is to scale up middle strike as much as possible and, in coordination with the military, create a full logistics lockdown for the enemy," he said.

Read also: Defence procurement is moving to a tender format: open auctions for drones will begin this summer, says Fedorov

It is noted that as part of the first stage of the program, the Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, allocated an additional UAH 5 billion directly to the military for the purchase of modern middle strike assets.

The funds will go to the most effective brigades and units under the ePoints system: teams that specialize in eliminating the enemy at operational depth and show the best results in this area. The first units have already received the funds, and direct purchases have already begun.

In parallel, as part of the second stage of the programme, centralised tenders are being launched for the procurement of a large batch of middle strike assets.

Open tenders are not just about speed and scaling up production. They also mean competition between manufacturers, minimising corruption risks, transparency, and the effective use of public funds.

Read more: DPA makes record purchase of long-range 155-mm shells for front and saves 16% of initial amount – Fedorov

"As early as this summer, the results of centralized middle strike procurement will be felt at the front. The enemy will no longer feel safe even at a long distance from the line of combat," Fedorov assured.