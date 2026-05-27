73% of Ukrainians believe that Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending not only Ukrainian people, but also other European nations, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens believe that in this war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending not only the Ukrainian people but also Europe as a whole.

This is confirmed by a poll conducted by the "Rating" sociological group, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Just as four years ago, about three-quarters of Ukrainians (73%) believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending both the Ukrainian people and other European nations in the war," the pollsters noted.

23% say that the Armed Forces of Ukraine defend only the people of Ukraine.

"Citizens who would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU are even more likely to believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending both the Ukrainian people and other European nations (84%). Only 15% of those in favor of EU accession believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending only the Ukrainian people in the war."

"Among those opposed to EU accession, a significantly smaller proportion of respondents believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending both the Ukrainian people and Europe as a whole (57%)," the study states.

Read more: 54% of Ukrainians see corruption in government as greater threat to country than Russian aggression – KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from April 15 to 17, 2026. A total of 1,000 respondents were surveyed.

The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error: no more than 3.1% with a 95% confidence level).