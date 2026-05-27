Ukraine says "war of algorithms" and new era of combat AI have begun

Position

Ukraine is turning into one of the world’s key centers for the development of military artificial intelligence and autonomous combat systems.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to an opinion column by Vitalii Kiro, "The drone war is over. The war of algorithms begins," published on the Ukranews website.

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According to the author, the main technological advantage in modern warfare is gradually shifting from hardware itself to software and artificial intelligence algorithms. Ukrainian developers are already using autonomous navigation systems, computer vision, and AI-assisted guidance for FPV drones, which makes it possible to significantly increase their effectiveness even amid active Russian electronic warfare.

The article notes that Ukrainian organizations have accumulated millions of hours of combat video footage from the front, which has become a unique dataset for training military AI. These are recordings from thousands of drone operators capturing real combat conditions, from camouflaged equipment to night attacks and artillery operations.

Watch more: Ukraine and Palantir Technologies are implementing AI in war, Fedorov says. VIDEO

The author pays particular attention to Ukrainian AI platforms. In particular, the Avengers system can recognize enemy equipment within seconds, while the Griselda platform automates the analysis of intercepted communications and the transmission of data to combat command systems.

The column also emphasizes that Ukraine has reduced the military technology adaptation cycle from years to several weeks. Developers quickly update algorithms after changes in enemy tactics or the strengthening of Russian electronic warfare systems.

The state defense cluster Brave1 plays an important role in developing this area and has already brought together hundreds of defense-tech and AI projects. In addition, international companies and investors are increasingly cooperating with Ukraine’s military technology market. Among the partners and investors, the author names Palantir Technologies, Rheinmetall, Baykar, and Shield AI.

The article also mentions the launch of the Line of Drones project, which involves creating a large-scale unmanned zone along the front line. Ukrainian media earlier reported the launch of this project, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Watch more: AI turret for intercepting enemy drones has seen combat use, — Fedorov. VIDEO

The author believes that after the war ends, Ukraine will have a global advantage in combat-tested AI and defense-tech solutions. At the same time, he names the shortage of specialists in military AI, robotics, and autonomous systems as one of the main challenges.