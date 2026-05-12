Ukraine and Palantir Technologies are implementing AI in war, Fedorov says. VIDEO

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has met with Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, whose company is one of the world’s largest defence tech firms.

Fedorov reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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"It is symbolic that Alex became one of the first CEOs of major Western tech companies to personally come to Kyiv after the start of the full-scale invasion, in June 2022, and support Ukraine. We have been actively cooperating ever since," the minister said.

Results of the cooperation

According to Fedorov, the results of this cooperation include:

a system for detailed analysis of aerial attacks is being created;

AI solutions are being implemented for work with large volumes of intelligence data;

technologies being integrated into the planning of deep strike operations.

Watch more: AI turret for intercepting enemy drones has seen combat use, — Fedorov. VIDEO

Brave1 Dataroom

It is noted that a separate area of work is Brave1 Dataroom, created jointly with Palantir.

This is a platform where developers get access to real battlefield data to train AI models. More than 100 companies are already training over 80 models to detect and intercept aerial targets in difficult conditions.

Strengthening the partnership

Fedorov said that during the meeting, the Palantir team was shown how Ukraine is defending its skies, holding back the enemy on the front line, and striking the Russian economy.

"Today, technology, AI, data analysis, and the mathematics of war directly affect the outcome on the battlefield. Our goal is to strengthen the partnership with Palantir in AI solutions and defence tech projects that give Ukraine a technological advantage," the minister stressed.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany have agreed to launch Brave Germany programme

More about Palantir

Palantir is one of the world’s leading companies in data analysis and AI solutions for defence and security. It is among the top 10 US technology companies, with a market capitalisation of US$330 billion. Its technologies are used by the armies, governments and intelligence services of NATO countries and the United States to work with intelligence data, plan operations and manage the battlefield.