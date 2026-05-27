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News Attack of drones
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Enemy drones attack Ukraine on evening of 27 May, Air Force says (updated)

Shahed attack on May 27

Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with attack UAVs.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:18 p.m., a UAV was reported heading toward Okhtyrka.

At 7:25 p.m., Odesa Oblast: a UAV heading toward Pivdenne from over the water area.

At 8:13 p.m., a UAV from the Black Sea is heading toward Chornomorske/Pivdenne.

At 8:14 p.m., Sumy Oblast: UAVs heading toward Trostianets and Okhtyrka from the northeast.

Updated information

At 8:35 p.m., Sumy Oblast: Okhtyrka, stay in shelters.

At 9:02 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Kharkiv.

At 9:05 p.m., Poltava Oblast: a UAV passed near Zinkiv, heading southwest.

Updated information

At 9:23 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Sumy from the north.

At 9:31 p.m., Mykolaiv Oblast: a UAV passed near Snihurivka, heading northwest.

At 9:48 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward northern Sumy Oblast.

At 9:50 p.m., enemy tactical aviation was active in the northeastern and eastern directions. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline oblasts.

Updated information

At 9:56 p.m., missile threat across Ukraine. A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded.

At 10:01 p.m., a high-speed target was detected in northern Sumy Oblast, heading southwest.

At 10:02 p.m., a high-speed target was detected in Kyiv Oblast, heading toward Zhytomyr Oblast.

At 10:03 p.m., a missile was heading toward Zhytomyr.

At 10:04 p.m., a missile was heading toward Khmelnytskyi Oblast, likely Starokostiantyniv.

At 10:08 p.m., a UAV was heading toward southern Odesa Oblast from over the water area.

At 10:12 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Watch more: Tractor driver in Chernihiv region continues working in field despite crash and explosion of ’Shahed’ drone nearby. VIDEO

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